US commits $100m to zero emission school buses

The US has announced a $100 million (£81.6m) investment to facilitate the adoption of zero emission school buses.

This funding allocation is part of the broader Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022, which seeks to address environmental challenges and promote cleaner practices across various sectors, including student transportation.

The initiative, unveiled by Governor Kathy Hochul, is considered a significant step towards achieving the objectives outlined in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which aims to achieve an 85% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The implementation of this initiative will be overseen by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

They have introduced a set of programme rules and launched the pre-application process, allowing bus manufacturers and dealers to participate in the New York School Bus Incentive Programme.

This programme encourages the purchase of zero emission battery electric or hydrogen fuel cell electric school buses and associated charging infrastructure.

The application period for securing funding is scheduled to commence on 29th November.

Governor Hochul said: “Zero emission buses will become a hallmark, not only transporting students through our communities but also demonstrating the promise and possibility of a healthier, environmentally friendly, low carbon future for our youngest citizens.”