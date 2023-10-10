Fresh calls for the return of £400 energy bill discounts

Amidst ongoing concerns over the rising cost of living, a renewed appeal has emerged for the reinstatement of the £400 Energy Bills Support Scheme (EBSS) in the UK.

An online petition, hosted on the official parliamentary website, is urging the government to reintroduce the scheme for the upcoming winter season, 2023/24.

The EBSS, which extended a monthly discount of £66/£67 on energy bills to more than 28 million households between October 2022 and March 2023, played a significant role in easing financial pressures during a time of economic uncertainty.

The individual behind the petition, William Conway, expresses concern that many households may still face the challenging choice between adequately heating their homes and affording essential groceries during the impending winter season.

Mr Conway said: “It’s important that no household should be unable to afford energy for heating or cooking but without this scheme being in place for winter 2023/24 I believe this will be the case.

“I strongly believe the best way of funding this important scheme would be another windfall tax on the profits of energy companies.”

A government spokesperson told ELN: “The outlook for energy prices has improved significantly, which is good news for households who have seen their energy bills come down.

“We spent nearly £40 billion to cover around half a typical household’s energy bill last winter and additional help is available for the most vulnerable this winter through an increase to the Warm Home Discount, from which we expect over three million households to benefit.

“We continue to monitor the situation and will keep options under review, including with respect to the most vulnerable households.”