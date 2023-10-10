Labour conference sparks energy nationalisation debate

Labour‘s leadership faced a significant challenge during their conference as they grappled with the party’s position on the nationalisation of energy.

Delegates at the conference supported a motion put forward by Unite, Labour’s major supporter, which aimed to reaffirm the party’s commitment to public ownership of both railways and the energy sector.

Unite’s General Secretary, Sharon Graham, argued that a Labour Government should take control of energy companies, accusing them of prioritising profits over the welfare of the public during a period of rising living costs.

Graham urged the party to take bold actions and embrace its role as an advocate for workers and communities.

However, Shadow Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds attempted to manage expectations by clarifying that Labour did not intend to nationalise the entire energy system despite the conference vote.

Mr Reynolds acknowledged that varying opinions would persist within the party on a range of issues.