OVO completes migration of SSE customers

OVO Energy has successfully completed the migration of 3.5 million customers from SSE Energy Services onto the Kaluza platform.

This complex operation, which comes three years after the initial acquisition in January 2020, represents a significant step forward for both companies.

The massive migration process involved transitioning not only the 3.5 million customers but also over six million meters onto the Kaluza platform.

Melissa Gander, Chief Operating Officer at Kaluza, said: “We’re thrilled that the migration onto Kaluza’s platform is complete.

“This has been a wide-reaching technical programme during a time of immense market volatility and we’re proud to be enabling OVO to focus on innovating low carbon solutions for millions more customers.”