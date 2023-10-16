Northern Ireland faces winter heating cost concerns

The Consumer Council in Northern Ireland has raised concerns about the upcoming winter, as high home-heating oil prices continue to burden residents.

Approximately two-thirds of households in Northern Ireland rely on oil for heating.

According to the Northern Ireland Consumer Council, the average cost of 500 litres of oil currently stands at £381.69, marking a slight decrease from the previous week’s £399.29.

The Utility Regulator told BBC News NI that even though the wholesale energy prices have decreased significantly in recent months, they remain double the historical norms.

In October 2021, the average annual cost of gas and electricity was £1,236, a figure that has surged to £2,415 in October 2023, according to the regulator.