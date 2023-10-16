“Sustainable aviation fuels slash emissions by 80%”

Sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) have the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, such as carbon dioxide, in aviation by up to 80% when compared to standard jet fuel.

Researchers from the National Centre for Atmospheric Science and The University of Manchester have conducted tests to quantify the emissions generated by SAFs, in contrast to regular jet fuel.

These tests involved comparing standard jet fuels with various SAF blends, including those supplied by Neste.

The research found a substantial reduction in ultrafine black carbon emissions, which affect local air quality.

SAF resulted in an 80% reduction in mass and a 45% reduction in the number of emitted particles per kilogramme burned, according to the study.