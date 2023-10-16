Oxford launches council EV charging points

Work has commenced on the installation of electric vehicle (EV) charging points at Oxford‘s Seacourt Park and Ride.

The project, overseen by the Oxford City Council’s in-house company, ODS, marks the debut of council-owned EV chargers at this Park and Ride location.

Five charging points, each offering two bays, will cater to up to ten EVs simultaneously.

The new EV charging infrastructure includes four 22kW chargers capable of a full charge in up to four hours and one 100kW charger providing a full charge within 30 minutes.

These additions expand the existing network of 132 public chargers across Oxford, with 75 being council-owned or supported.

This initiative is a part of Oxford’s broader commitment to encourage EV adoption and achieve its goal of becoming a net zero carbon city by 2040.

The installation is expected to conclude by the end of the month.

Laura Harlock, Parks and Open Spaces Service Manager, ODS said: “This project signifies a step toward a more sustainable and eco-friendly future.

“We are committed to making EV charging accessible to all, whether for city visitors, commuters, or local residents.”