Neglected radiators in millions of UK homes highlighted

Many UK homes may be missing out on improved heating performance and energy savings due to the neglect of their radiators, according to a new survey

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 1 November 2023
Image: Yevhen Prozhyrko / Shutterstock

Many UK homes could be overlooking potential benefits such as improved heating performance and reduced energy bills due to the neglect of their radiators.

That’s according to a survey commissioned by the Manufacturers’ Association of Radiators and Convectors (MARC).

The survey, which involved 2,000 UK homeowners, found that nearly a quarter of respondents (24%) hadn’t bled their radiators in over a year.

Furthermore, around one in ten (13%), equivalent to approximately 2.29 million households, had never done so.

The primary reasons cited for not bleeding radiators included a lack of knowledge (49%) and concerns about damaging the heating system (15%).

The research also highlighted that a considerable portion of homeowners (24%) were unsure of how to identify when a radiator requires bleeding.

Additionally, a surprising 71% of respondents didn’t know how to determine if their heating system needed flushing.

Stewart Clements, Director of MARC, said: “As we enter the winter months in the backdrop of the ongoing cost of living crisis, it is essential that people can affordably and efficiently heat their homes.”

