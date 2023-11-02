Massive UK wind farm achieves first power

Wind energy technical services provider Boston Energy has assisted the world’s largest offshore wind farm in generating its first power.

Boston Energy is responsible for the onshore commissioning, offshore mechanical and electrical completion, and offshore commissioning aspects of the Dogger Bank project, working in collaboration with the wind farm’s turbine manufacturer, GE Vernova.

The Dogger Bank Wind Farm, once operational, will claim the title of the world’s largest wind farm, capable of supplying power to up to six million homes in the UK.

The achievement of the first power at Dogger Bank occurred in early October, following the installation of the initial 277 turbines.

Each rotation of a turbine can produce sufficient clean energy to power an average home for two days.

Situated between 130 kilometres and 190 kilometres off the North East coast of England, the three phases of the wind farm (A, B, and C) will boast an installed generation capacity of 1.2GW each.