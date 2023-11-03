UK’s COP28 goals under scrutiny

With less than a month until the commencement of COP28 in Dubai, the UK’s Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) is set to conduct an evidence session featuring Graham Stuart, the Minister for Energy Security and the Ministerial Head of Delegation for the UK at COP28.

During this session, the focus will be on the UK’s priorities for COP28, spanning various areas such as climate finance, nature preservation and sustainable cooling.

MPs are concerned that UK climate leadership might be affected by delayed net zero targets.

The EAC will also look into whether the UK can achieve its commitment made at COP26 to cut emissions by at least 68% by 2030, as an assessment in June 2023 suggested it’s getting harder to meet this target.