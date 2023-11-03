“Pump prices still high despite 2p-a-litre drop”

Despite a 2p-a-litre drop in the average petrol price in October, ending four months of rising costs, RAC Fuel Watch data reveals that UK drivers continue to pay more than they should at the pumps.

The average price of unleaded petrol fell by 2.6p, from 157.12p to 154.53p, but wholesale market monitoring by the RAC suggests petrol is still overpriced, with an ideal cost of around 145p.

Diesel, which decreased by a penny to 161.4p in October, remains more expensive than it should be, ideally selling at 156p per litre.

Data from the myRAC app shows that an independent retailer in Shropshire, Grindley Brook Garage, charges just 140.9p for petrol, nearly 14p less than the UK average, resulting in savings of £7.50 per tank.

Additionally, three other independent retailers within five miles sell petrol for 5p less than the UK average.

Diesel at Grindley Brook is priced at 151.9p, nearly 10p below the UK average, saving more than £5 on a full fill-up.

Comparatively, in Nantwich, 13 miles away and with two supermarket retailers, the cheapest petrol within five miles of the town centre is 152.9p, and the lowest-priced diesel is 159.9p.

In Northern Ireland, petrol costs 150.02p on average, 4.5p below the UK average, with diesel at 157.48p, 4p cheaper.