TotalEnergies commits to employee energy transition

TotalEnergies has unveiled a commitment to support its 35,000 employees in France with their individual energy transition efforts.

The company, in collaboration with trade union representatives (CFDT, CFE-CGC, and CGT), has unanimously signed a collective agreement aimed at promoting sustainability in employees’ energy consumption and daily mobility.

The agreement provides 35,000 employees with an individual “energy efficiency and transition” allowance of €2,000 (£1,739) gross.

This allowance will enable employees to reimburse up to 80% of their expenses on housing and mobility, supporting a more sustainable lifestyle.

For mobility purposes, the allowance can be used for the purchase of electric or hybrid vehicles, Crit’Air 1 vehicles, electric bicycles, home charging points for electric cars and plug-in hybrids, and devices that reduce vehicle emissions, such as “flexfuel” and biofuel conversion kits.

For home-related purposes, employees can utilise the allowance for energy efficient renovations, including insulation, electricity meter installation and resale contracts.

It can also cover the installation of solar panels, domestic wind turbines, heat pumps, new boilers, efficient thermostats, water heaters, and other low emission heating systems.

Additionally, the allowance can be used for the purchase of energy-efficient household appliances.

The agreement, which takes effect on 1st January 2024, will be in place for five years.

It applies to employees of all companies in France that are 100% owned by TotalEnergies, as well as employees of companies in which TotalEnergies holds at least a 50% stake, subject to approval by their governing bodies.