Former National Grid Director joins Ofwat Board

Water regulator Ofwat has announced the appointment of Helen Campbell to its Board as an Executive Member.

Ms Campbell takes on the role of Senior Director for Sector Performance at Ofwat, where her responsibilities will include enhancing the performance and corporate conduct of water companies and fostering innovation within the sector.

Helen Campbell brings a wealth of experience to her new position, having previously served as the Director of Strategy, Performance, and Assurance at the Infrastructure and Projects Authority from 2021.

Her background also includes a 13-year tenure in various directorial roles at National Grid and prior roles in consulting, financial services and energy companies.