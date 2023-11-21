National Grid launches tool to enhance grid connection visibility

National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED) has introduced a reporting tool designed to simplify and expedite the connection process for renewable energy generation.

Developed in collaboration with major stakeholders such as Octopus Energy, RWE and Severn Trent, this tool provides customers and developers with insights into the connections pipeline across the network, aiding decision-making and project planning.

The ClearViewConnect report allows users to access technical data for any Grid Supply Point (GSP) within National Grid’s licence areas, including capacity details and information on reinforcement works.

Additionally, it offers an anonymised view of the generation connections pipeline for a specific GSP, helping developers understand potential timelines and interim unavailability if connections are accelerated.

Cordi O’Hara, President of NGED, stated: “Customers who are developing new schemes across our network need to understand which connection points offer them the best chance to connect when they want, at the lowest cost.”

Steve McMahon, Interim Director – Network Price Controls, Ofgem commented: “This is a welcome step forward. Improving the transparency and consistency of data for network users is core to our Data Best Practice Guidance and we are pleased to see NGED making more data available to those seeking connections to their electricity networks.”

Zoisa North-Bond, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Energy Generation, said: “Long and opaque connection queues are preventing customers from fully benefiting from low cost green power, while stopping developers from making the best decisions about where to invest.”