Northern Ireland achieves ‘historic’ biomethane grid injection

Co. Tyrone, Ireland, has witnessed the first-ever direct-to-grid injection of biomethane.

This marks a significant milestone in the island’s energy landscape.

The injection, a part of the broader effort towards decarbonisation, underscores the importance of integrating renewable energy into existing gas grids.

The Northern Ireland Executive’s Path to Net Zero Energy Strategy recommends connecting to the gas network to facilitate the complete decarbonisation of the gas used in the region.

Evolve is the distribution network operator for the west of Northern Ireland.

John French, Chief Executive at the Utility Regulator, said: “Today marks a significant milestone in Northern Ireland’s journey towards decarbonising energy.

“The direct injection of biomethane into the Evolve grid represents a tangible transition from theoretical discussions to a concrete demonstration of the pivotal role gas networks in Northern Ireland are set to play.”