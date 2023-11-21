UK and Republic of Korea forge clean energy pact

The UK and the Republic of Korea (RoK) are set to sign a Clean Energy Partnership, focusing on clean energy transition, low carbon technologies and collaborative efforts in civil nuclear initiatives.

The partnership, to be signed by Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho and RoK’s Minister for Trade, Industry and Energy Bang Moon Kyu, aims to accelerate the adoption of clean energy sources.

South Korean businesses are investing over £10 billion in the UK, supporting renewable projects and creating skilled jobs within the renewables supply chain.

Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho said: “The new partnership we will sign will see us collaborate even more closely, driving forward shared plans to accelerate clean energy sources, like renewables and nuclear power.“