Net Hero Podcast – Every breath we take!

My thanks to Gordon Sumner for the intro, this week’s podcast is all about air. How clean is it? How can we improve it?

We’ve covered it so often because of course, it’s tangible. We can smell our air and see it, smogs, particulates, grime from exhausts on our skin and of course the coughing and runny eyes. If you’ve ever been on a street with air pollution you know what I mean.

And this is why many see it as a front line for the net zero battle. ULEZ and other low emissions areas are being championed by politicians because, in many ways, air is the indicator of net zero. So, why are we still so far behind when it comes to cleaning it up?

In this episode of the Net Hero Podcast, I speak to Imogen Martineau from the Clean Air Fund. We discuss UK air quality and the issue globally and ask if we really want to pay to breathe better?

