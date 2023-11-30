Ofgem opens investigation into non-domestic energy supplier

Ofgem has launched an investigation into Maxen Power Supply Ltd, a non-domestic utilities supplier based in east London.

The regulatory scrutiny focuses on ensuring fair treatment of businesses and evaluating the rates imposed by the company.

The assessment aims to determine whether Maxen Power Supply complies with regulatory requirements.

Ofgem’s evaluation will cover various aspects, including the fair and transparent treatment of microbusinesses, the supplier’s organisational capability, the fairness of deemed rates and compliance with rules preventing customer transfer blocking.

Ofgem’s regulatory oversight aims to ensure that utility providers operate within the specified standards, fostering fair business practices and protecting consumer interests.

The investigation does not presuppose any findings of non-compliance but seeks to ensure adherence to defined standards.