Fresh $1.64m funding to support next-gen renewable energy start-ups

The Australian Government is providing AUD$1.64 million (£0.86m) to support the next-generation of renewable energy start-ups in the country.

Sydney-based non-profit EnergyLab will use the funding to deliver the ‘Entrepreneurial Support for the Cleantech Start-up Ecosystem’, aiming to address the gap in support available to early-stage clean energy start-ups operating in Australia.

The organisation runs a number of flagship programmes, including the Climate Solutions Accelerator, Women in Climate & Energy Fellowship, Scaleup Programme, a Mentor Network and EnergyLab Angels.

In addition, EnergyLab also provides co-working office facilities and hosts information sharing and networking events where entrepreneurs can collaborate, meet industry peers and stay informed about developments in renewable energy technology.

With the funding, provided by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) on behalf of the government, EnergyLab will be able to continue to provide these services for an additional four years.

ARENA CEO Darren Miller said: “Start-ups represent the future of renewable energy, taking the ideas and technologies that will get us to net zero, harnessing entrepreneurial spirit and bringing them to market.

“ARENA is funding EnergyLab to keep providing entrepreneurial support services to the renewable businesses of tomorrow, because of the transformative impact new ideas can have.

“We’re excited to see what the next generation of EnergyLab alumni go on to achieve.”