National Grid fast tracks £90m upgrade for clean energy connections

National Grid is advancing engineering works to alleviate bottlenecks in connecting low carbon projects to the electricity network in South West England and Wales.

The £90 million upgrade of a high-voltage overhead electricity line spanning 82 kilometres, between Bramley in Hampshire and Melksham in Wiltshire, has been brought forward by a year to hasten the connection of 175 clean energy projects to the grid.

This investment includes replacing conductors and the wires between the 229 transmission towers (pylons) along the route, with new cables capable of operating at higher temperatures.

This upgrade will allow for a greater power flow out of South West England on the high voltage network, addressing a constraint for the 175 projects with connection dates scheduled for 2028 and beyond.

Originally slated to commence in January 2025, the project will now kick off in January 2024, concluding in October 2025.

Alice Delahunty, President at National Grid Electricity Transmission, said: “The need to build new network infrastructure is widely acknowledged, but upgrade projects to existing power lines such as this are an equally important part of how we are making sure the grid is fit for the future.”

Graham Stuart, Networks Minister at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, said: “We recently announced the most radical grid upgrade since the 1950s.

“The plans will halve the time it takes to build power lines from 14 years to seven and cut the average delay to connect projects to the grid from five years to just six months.”