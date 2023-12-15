Octopus expands EV charging platform to Germany

Octopus Energy has introduced its Electroverse platform in Germany, extending one-tap access to hundreds of thousands of electric vehicle (EV) chargers for an additional one million drivers.

The Electroverse platform’s charge-on-the-go card and app are integrated with charge point brands in Germany, including IONITY, Aral Pulse, Allego and EnBW.

Nine out of ten EV charge points in Germany are now connected to Electroverse, reflecting the platform’s rapid adoption.

Across Europe, drivers can access hundreds of thousands of charge points from 600 different brands.