Petrol prices hit lowest level since October 2021

The average price of petrol has dropped to its lowest level in over two years, marking a significant decline since October 2021.

That’s according to analysis of RAC Fuel Watch data, which suggests a litre of unleaded now costs 142.57p, a figure last observed towards the end of October 2021.

This decrease is approximately 10p less than the prices recorded during the same period last year.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said: “This is good news for drivers, especially as prices should continue to come down in the run-up to Christmas due to the wholesale price being significantly lower.

“While the biggest retailers haven’t announced any headline-grabbing big cuts, prices are falling steadily every day which is encouraging. We just have to hope this continues in the coming days.

“If wholesale prices are reflected more fairly at the pumps, we should see the average price of petrol drop below 140p in the next week.

“While diesel isn’t at similar low point – as it averaged of 6p less than its current 150.29p in August – it’s still down from last Christmas’ dizzying prices of around 175p a litre.”