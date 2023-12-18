‘National Grid ditches Chinese tech over cybersecurity concerns’

Britain’s National Grid has initiated the removal of components supplied by a unit of China-backed Nari Technology from its electricity transmission network, citing cybersecurity concerns.

This decision was reportedly made in April after seeking advice from the National Cyber Security Centre, a branch of GCHQ, as reported by the Financial Times.

According to the report, an employee from the Nari subsidiary, NR Electric UK, disclosed that the company no longer had access to the sites where the components were installed.

However, National Grid did not provide reasons for terminating the contracts.

According to an unnamed source, the decision is linked to NR Electric UK components responsible for grid control, balancing, and minimising blackout risks.

Energy Live News has contacted National Grid and the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for comment.