The Crown Estate and ESO team up to accelerate clean energy drive

The Crown Estate and electricity system operator (ESO) have agreed to optimise seabed leasing and transmission infrastructure planning.

The renewed agreement focuses on enhancing information-sharing for future seabed leasing activity and energy infrastructure planning.

With the UK aiming for 50GW of offshore wind by 2030 and a decarbonised power system by 2035, a coordinated approach is essential, partners said.

Two key recommendations, a Strategic Spatial Energy Plan (SSEP) and a Marine Delivery Routemap, will be central to accelerating transmission infrastructure deployment in Britain.

The SSEP, owned by the ESO, will utilise The Crown Estate’s data investments, while the Marine Delivery Routemap ensures considerations for non-energy sectors and nature.

Julian Leslie, Chief Engineer and Head of Networks, ESO, said: “We must all work together and at pace to enable Great Britain to achieve its offshore wind targets and net zero ambitions at the least cost to consumers and with the least impact on communities and the environment.”

Gus Jaspert, Managing Director, Marine, The Crown Estate, said: “The seabed is facing a transition, with more demands on it than ever before.

“This means the decisions the UK needs to make over how best to use this precious resource to support a growing set of priorities, including net zero, energy security and nature recovery, are becoming ever more complex.”