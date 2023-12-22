UK’s major energy suppliers gain customers in November despite dip

In November, the major energy suppliers in Britain showcased resilience in customer acquisition, registering net gains despite a notable 11% dip in changes of supplier (CoS) compared to the previous month.

The completion of 239,000 switches marked more than double the figure recorded in November 2022, highlighting sustained activity in the energy market.

That’s according to a new report by ElectraLink, which suggests year-to-date statistics reveal a substantial increase in CoS, with 2.12 million switches so far in 2023 compared to 1.19 million in the corresponding period last year.

Breaking down the switching types, large-to-large switches captured a larger share of activity, reaching 128,000, while large-to-other switches totalled 42,000, other-to-large switches reached 55,000, and other-to-other switches landed at 15,000.