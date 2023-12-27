EDF’s Tye Lane Solar Farm approved

EDF Renewables UK has received planning consent from the Mid Suffolk District Council for the Tye Lane Solar Farm, a 49.9MW solar project located northwest of Bramford.

The solar farm aims to generate enough electricity for more than 14,500 households annually, saving approximately 17,100 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year.

In addition to environmental benefits, EDF Renewables UK will establish a £20,000 annual community benefit fund for 35 years to support local initiatives.

The company plans to enhance biodiversity through measures such as planting wildflowers, creating woodland blocks, and installing bird and bat boxes.

Construction is anticipated to start next year, with a six-month timeline and the grid connection will run to the Bramford substation.