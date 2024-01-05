Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets

Statkraft secures dual agreement for Devon solar farm

Statkraft has sealed a dual agreement for the Beavor Grange Solar Farm in Devon, partnering with Gresham House and Workspace

Friday 5 January 2024
Statkraft has finalised agreements for the Beavor Grange Solar Farm in Devon, partnering with Gresham House and Workspace.

The 20MW solar farm, managed by Gresham House, will supply Workspace through a ten-year Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (CPPA) starting February 2024.

Andy Cooper, Statkraft’s Head of Downstream, said: “We’re delighted to bring Beavor Grange and Workspace together in this long term agreement.

“Both parties have secured prices for ten years and using Statkraft’s Firming service, Workspace are able to easily transfer this CPPA into a standard supply contract.”

Sonal Jain, Head of Sustainability at Workspace, said: “This is by far the most responsible way for businesses to secure a substantial share of clean, green electricity.”

