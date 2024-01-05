UK urges input for non road mobile machinery decarbonisation plan

The UK Government has launched an initiative to gather insights on the decarbonisation of non-road mobile machinery (NRMM).

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero has opened a call for evidence, inviting stakeholders to share views on the types of NRMM in use and how barriers to decarbonisation can be overcome.

The consultation, active until March 26, 2024, coincides with the publication of a research report on decarbonisation options for NRMM.

The study, focusing on industrial NRMM in sectors like construction and mining, aims to inform policy interventions aligning with the UK’s climate ambitions.

The study reveals that the UK’s industrial NRMM sector emitted 5.6 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO2e) in 2021, with diesel machinery contributing 83%.

The construction sector emerges as the highest polluter, constituting 46% of emissions.

The majority of industrial NRMM in the UK is not owned by operators, with leasing and hiring playing a significant role.