Hampshire electricity network receives £5.2m boost

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution has unveiled plans for a £5.2 million investment aimed at bolstering the electricity network in Hampshire.

The project is scheduled to commence on 12th January and extend until September of the same year.

The primary focus of this multi-million-pound initiative is the future-proofing of the electricity network, which services homes and businesses in the specified areas.

The project involves the replacement and reinforcement of the underground cable infrastructure that supplies power to approximately 48,000 local customers.

The upgraded infrastructure is anticipated to accommodate the rising usage of items such as electric vehicles, heat pumps and solar panels.

SSEN’s Project Manager Daniel Stickells said: “This is a big project, but it’s been designed to minimise any inconvenience or impact on people who live and work nearby.

“It will develop the network to meet customers’ needs now, and as they take up more low carbon technologies in the years ahead.”