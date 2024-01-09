Hitachi Energy secures deal to bolster UK-Ireland power link

Hitachi Energy has inked an eight-year service agreement to enhance the East West Interconnector, a 260 kilometre high-voltage direct current link between Ireland and Wales.

Serving 300,000 homes, the 500-megawatt interconnector, in operation since 2013, will receive service solutions through Hitachi Energy’s EnCompass portfolio.

Hitachi Energy, responsible for designing and constructing the East West Interconnector, has continued to deliver service solutions for the link since its inception in 2013.

Rodney Doyle, Chief Operating Officer of EirGrid, said: “Hitachi Energy has been supporting us for a decade to keep this critical interconnector transmitting power.

“The exchange of electricity between the UK mainland and Ireland with this HVDC system from Hitachi Energy is an important part of securing power for our customers.”