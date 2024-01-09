‘Ofgem’s electricity costs outpace most government bodies’

Ofgem paid a higher electricity price last year compared to almost every other government department or agency.

That’s according to new research by BOX Power, which suggests the energy regulator paid two to three times more than some other government entities.

Ofgem, however, clarified that as a tenant in its office, it had no control over the rate it paid.

According to the study, if the 200 public sector bodies paying the most had paid the average rate of the 200 paying the least, taxpayers could have saved £828 million, equivalent to funding 20 million GP appointments or more than two million ambulance journeys.

An Ofgem spokesperson told Energy Live News: “Energy charges for our offices are included as part of the tenancy agreement for those premises. Ofgem does not regulate energy prices for business customers, including public sector organisations.”