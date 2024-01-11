Energy supplier launches tariff £100 below Ofgem’s price cap

Challenger energy supplier So Energy has unveiled a new fixed tariff, “So Mint”, priced at £1,834 for the average household.

This is approximately £100 cheaper, constituting a 5% reduction, compared to Ofgem’s Q1 2024 Price Cap of £1,928 for a typical dual fuel customer.

The tariff stands out as the most affordable ‘no strings attached’ option in the market over the past two years and is accessible to both new and existing customers, without any additional purchases or bundling requirements.

Simon Oscroft, Chief Executive Officer of So Energy, said: “With wholesale costs continuing their downward trajectory, fixed tariffs are now re-emerging after the energy crisis.

“Our “So Mint” tariff can not only save customers 5% on their current energy bills, but give them longer term certainty over payments as households set their budgets for the new year.”