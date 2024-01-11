London electric double decker bus catches fire

Wimbledon experienced a startling disruption to the morning routine as an electric double-decker bus went up in flames around 7:20 am.

The aggressive fire, accompanied by a reported ‘huge bang,’ quickly consumed the vehicle, blowing out its back.

Emergency services acted promptly, dispatching three fire engines and 15 firefighters to the scene to tackle the intense blaze.

Videos and images from witnesses captured the alarming sight of the electric bus engulfed in flames.

Tom Cunnington, TfL’s head of buses business development, said: “Safety is our top priority and we are working with the operator, London General, and the bus manufacturer, Switch, to investigate what happened. “The bus was quickly evacuated and there are no reported injuries.”