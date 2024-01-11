Government pushes back Equinor wind farm expansion decision

The UK Government has delayed the decision on Equinor‘s plan to expand its Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon offshore wind farms off Norfolk’s coast.

Initially set for 17th January 2024, the new deadline is now 17th April.

This extension aims to afford the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero ample time for the examination of additional information and the facilitation of any required consultations.

In an announcement, Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho said: “I have decided to set a new deadline of no later than 17th April 2024 for deciding this application.

“This is to ensure there is sufficient time for the Department to consider further information and to conduct any necessary consultation. The decision to set the new deadline for this application is without prejudice to the decision on whether to grant or refuse development consent.”