British Gas pays customers tonight to cut energy

British Gas is set to engage in the latest ESO Demand Flexibility Service event this evening, taking place on 17th January from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

The company will guide its 500,000 customers enrolled in the PeakSave scheme on how to participate and save by reducing energy usage during this period.

British Gas passes on 100% of the payment it receives from the National Grid for every kWh saved.

In this event, customers stand to be paid £3 for each kWh saved.

This marks the first participation for prepayment customers, a group recently added to the scheme.

Of the 600,000 smart prepayment customers, 16,000 have signed up so far.

The objective of PeakSave Winter events is to alleviate pressure on the UK’s energy grid during peak times by encouraging a 30% reduction in energy usage.

Customers, however, earn money regardless of the percentage reduction achieved.