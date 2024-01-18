Government summit for Grangemouth’s fair transition

Government leaders from Scotland and the UK, along with representatives from Falkirk Council, unions, and industry, gathered for a meeting to discuss the future of the Grangemouth refinery.

Chaired by Energy Secretary Neil Gray, the Industrial Just Transition Leadership Forum seeks to ensure a fair transition for the Grangemouth industrial cluster.

The forum will oversee the work of the repurposed Grangemouth Future Industry Board, concentrating on delivering a just transition plan for the site, its workforce and the local economy it sustains.

The initial focus of the forum’s meeting is on Petroineos’ announcement regarding preparatory works for an import terminal at the Grangemouth refinery.

The aim is to discuss the implications of this development within the context of achieving a just transition for Grangemouth and to determine the next steps.

UK Government minister for Scotland John Lamont said: “This is a difficult time for those workers who are facing uncertainty, along with their families and the communities around the refinery.

“The repurposing of Grangemouth Future Industry Board is an opportunity for the UK and Scottish Governments to come together with representatives from Petroineos and the local area as we seek assurances on how employees are being supported and explore how the long term future of the site will continue to contribute to the local economy.”