Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Octopus chief forecasts lower UK energy bills in April

Octopus Energy’s Chief Executive Officer Greg Jackson predicted that the forthcoming energy price cap would be significantly lower than current levels, attributed to providers prepaying for gas

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 18 January 2024
Image: Octopus Energy

Octopus Energy Chief Executive Officer Greg Jackson has forecasted a drop in UK energy bills come April.

Mr Jackson told the BBC that the forthcoming energy price cap would be notably lower than the current rates.

This reduction is attributed to providers prepaying for gas, ensuring secure supplies and subsequently lowering wholesale prices.

Despite the ongoing rise in bills for many due to the January price cap, Mr Jackson remains positive about the outlook.

Forecasts from consultancy Cornwall Insight indicate a projected £268 annual reduction for typical households in April, bringing bills down to £1,660.

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast