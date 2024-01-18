Octopus chief forecasts lower UK energy bills in April

Octopus Energy Chief Executive Officer Greg Jackson has forecasted a drop in UK energy bills come April.

Mr Jackson told the BBC that the forthcoming energy price cap would be notably lower than the current rates.

This reduction is attributed to providers prepaying for gas, ensuring secure supplies and subsequently lowering wholesale prices.

Despite the ongoing rise in bills for many due to the January price cap, Mr Jackson remains positive about the outlook.

Forecasts from consultancy Cornwall Insight indicate a projected £268 annual reduction for typical households in April, bringing bills down to £1,660.