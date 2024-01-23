Ofgem greenlights half-hourly settlement for advanced meters

Ofgem has given the green light for advanced current transformer (CT) meters to switch to half-hourly settlement ahead of schedule.

This decision stems from an effort to alleviate concerns surrounding potential cost increases for consumers directly affected by this transition.

The endorsed modification aligns with the goals of the market-wide half-hourly settlement (MHHS) programme, which primarily aims to elevate competition and efficiency within the electricity supply chain.

By standardising the settlement process for CT advanced meters, the industry anticipates a more streamlined and equitable approach to managing costs and facilitating accurate billing.

Ofgem said: “MHHS will promote competition and innovation in supply and help deliver the benefits set out in Ofgem’s MHHS Final Impact Assessment, including facilitating a cost-effective transition to net zero.

“Doing this in a timely way, facilitated by P432, will enable the earliest possible realisation of those GB-wide consumer benefits. The MHHS Programme recognises that it will have an important role in ensuring that parties do not miss the M14 deadline for migrating these meters.”