‘Two million Brits at risk of disconnection due to energy costs’

During the upcoming winter, over two million individuals across Britain are at risk of disconnection from their gas and electricity due to financial challenges hindering prepayment meter top-ups.

That’s according to new analysis from Citizens Advice, which estimates that nearly 1.7 million people disconnected at least once a month in the past year, and 800,000 endured extended periods without essential utilities.

The charity anticipates a heightened crisis this winter, coinciding with the reinstatement of forcible prepayment meter installations.

Despite assisting record numbers with energy debt in 2023, Citizens Advice emphasises that existing support measures fall short, advocating for a comprehensive, long term plan to address escalating energy debt.

The impact of the energy price crisis is evident, with average energy costs remaining high and debt reaching a record £2.9 billion, prompting urgent calls for reform and increased support.

Dame Clare Moriarty, Chief Executive of Citizens Advice, said: “Our frontline advisers are helping more people than ever who can’t pay their energy bill. Record numbers are in debt to their supplier and millions with a prepayment meter are too often going without heating and hot meals because they can’t afford to top up.

“The government has not provided new energy bill support for those in need and has run out of time to develop the long-term approach it promised by April 2024. Without immediate action, we risk re-running this same crisis every winter.”

An Ofgem spokesperson told Energy Live News: “Ofgem shares the concerns of Citizens Advice about the issue of rising debt and customers self-disconnecting from their energy supply amid the wider cost of living pressures.

“We already have introduced tougher rules to make sure that energy companies do more to spot the signs when a customer may be struggling and step in to offer support, including working out affordable payment plans and providing emergency credit to reduce the risk of self-disconnection.

“We work closely with Citizens Advice and other consumer groups and charities to address the issues people are facing – and we will continue to explore more options to help struggling and vulnerable customers.”