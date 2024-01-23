Yü Group expects £450m revenue

Independent gas and electricity supplier Yü Group has announced a strong financial performance for the year ending December 2023.

Despite unprecedented turbulence in the energy markets, the company’s initiatives resulted in a “record-breaking” full-year revenue expected to surpass £450 million, reflecting nearly 60% organic growth.

The company notes that key financial metrics, raised three times last year, have outperformed expectations.

Operational highlights include a significant increase in meter points on contract for the financial year 2023.

Yü Smart, the business unit focused on smart metering, successfully integrated into the company’s strategy, installing 8,000 meters with expectations of significant scale in the next financial year.

Bobby Kalar, Chief Executive Officer of Yü Group commented: “Over the previous few years, the gas and power markets have experienced unprecedented volatility in reaction to geopolitical events.

“At its peak in 2022 wholesale gas was trading at over 600p per therm. In 2023 gas prices have significantly softened and whilst this is great news for consumers, the rate and speed has caused short term mark-to-market pressure on our hedging credit lines.

“Our balance sheet remains strong and will strengthen further as energy prices continue to normalise, enabling the short term cash held with our trading counterparty to flow back into the Group in the coming months.”