Irish wind farms break records, save €1.3bn in 2023

Irish wind farms set a new record by supplying 35% of the country’s electricity in 2023, totalling 13,725 gigawatt-hours (GWh).

The figures, detailed in Wind Energy Ireland’s annual report and Baringa’s analysis, indicate substantial financial savings.

Fossil fuel expenditures were reduced by almost €1 billion (£860m), with an additional €300 million (£256m) saved on carbon credits, according to the report.

The study estimates that wind energy spared Ireland €918 million (£785m) in gas expenses, contributing to a carbon reduction of 4.2 million tonnes.

Noel Cunniffe, Chief Executive Officer of Wind Energy Ireland, said: “Electricity generated from Irish wind farms replaces imported fossil fuels. The more wind we can get on the electricity grid, the less we rely on imported gas and the more we can cut our carbon emissions and keep that money at home.

“But we cannot build the wind farms we need to achieve energy independence without a planning system that is fit for purpose and we cannot get the power to where it is needed without support for EirGrid and ESB Networks to develop a much stronger electricity grid.”