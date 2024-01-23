Nearly 2m Brits facing winter without gas and electricity

Citizens Advice has released a report exposing a concerning situation, with over two million individuals in the UK expected to experience disconnection from gas and electricity this winter due to financial constraints.

National Energy Action Director of Policy Peter Smith commented: “Households underheating their homes can be dangerous both physically and mentally and even fatal. Prepayment meter customers, in particular, are at risk of not being able to top up.

“They have had to pay dearly from day one of the energy crisis and are still facing energy bills almost double what they were at the start of it, two years ago.

“Despite the UK Government often citing the generosity of their support last winter, almost £100 million that should have gone towards supporting prepayment customers went back to the Treasury.

“These are people who cannot afford to heat their homes to a reasonable standard of warmth, and are living in cold, damp homes. Vulnerable households urgently need more support to pay these unaffordable energy bills.”