Octopus electrifies London’s black cabs

Octopus Energy and UK black cab app Gett have collaborated to enable electric vehicle (EV) charging for over 4,000 electric taxis in London.

This partnership provides charging discounts, credits and reduced prices on home charging equipment for cab drivers on the Gett platform.

Octopus Energy’s EV charging platform, Octopus Electroverse, is integrated with major charge point brands across the capital.

Taxi drivers on the Gett platform will receive exclusive discounts when using Source London and MFG EV Power charge points in London.

Octopus Energy will install chargers at cab drivers’ homes, offering them enrollment in the Intelligent Octopus Go EV smart tariff for more affordable charging.

Customers on this tariff enjoy an additional 8% discount on all public charging costs via Electroverse.

Matt Davies, Director of Octopus Electroverse, said: “We’re making it even easier and cheaper for London’s iconic black cabs to go electric – an integral part of green mobility in the UK’s capital.”

“The partnership will provide access to nearly 9,000 public charge points in London alone and will help to reduce downtime for black cab drivers.

Harjit Dhami, Global Head of Procurement at Gett commented: “The number of electric black cabs has been growing steadily over the past few years and we are keen to play our part in accelerating the transition to a 100% electric future.”