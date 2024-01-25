British Gas partners with Samsung for smart energy usage

Samsung and British Gas have announced a collaboration to enhance energy management for customers.

The partnership involves integrating British Gas with Samsung’s SmartThings app, enabling users to optimise home appliances for cost effective energy use.

Notifications will be sent for peak savings opportunities.

Additionally, Samsung heat pumps will be introduced by British Gas to support decarbonisation efforts.

The collaboration aims to provide accessible and affordable solutions for consumers to manage their energy efficiently.

Catherine O’Kelly, Managing Director of British Gas Energy at British Gas commented: “This venture is a big milestone in providing British customers with simple and affordable ways to help save money on their energy bills and cut carbon.

“This is the first step in our collaboration with Samsung, which will see us combine our strengths and bring more innovative solutions to the market.”

Chanwoo Park, Executive Vice President at Samsung Global, said: “As one of the UK’s most long standing, trusted brands, British Gas is the perfect fit for us as an innovative technology business.”