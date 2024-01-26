Heat pump applications skyrocket by 49%

The latest data indicates an increase of 49% in applications for heat pump installations through the government’s Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS).

December figures from the previous year suggest a growing trend, attributed to a rise in grants for air source heat pumps announced by the Prime Minister in October.

The BUS grants now stand at £7,500.

The primary objective of the scheme is to facilitate families in transitioning from traditional fossil fuel heating systems to more environmentally friendly heat pumps without imposing a substantial upfront financial burden.

The released figures also offer a regional breakdown, indicating the distribution of heat pump installations in England and Wales.

The South West takes the lead with 3,655 installations, followed closely by the South East (excluding London) with 3,605 and the East with 2,452.

Energy Security Secretary Claire Coutinho said: “Helping people, rather than forcing them, to make the right choices for their homes will always be my priority.”