Scotland’s renewable generation soars to 113% of electricity needs

Scotland‘s renewable energy production surpassed its electricity consumption, reaching 113% in 2022.

According to the latest Energy Statistics for Scotland report, this growth marks a notable increase of 26% from the previous year.

The report underscores the Scottish Government‘s active pursuit of measures to amplify renewable technologies, aiming to transform and expand the clean energy generation sector.

Investments, such as providing up to £500 million to leverage private investments for infrastructure and offshore wind supply chain support, reflect the government’s dedication to maximising economic benefits.

Energy Secretary Neil Gray said: “This is a significant milestone in Scotland’s journey to net zero. For the first time, Scotland has produced more renewable electricity than it consumed, demonstrating the enormous potential of Scotland’s green economy.

“Scotland has the skills, talent and natural resources to become a global renewables powerhouse.

“Our ambition is not only to generate enough green electricity to power Scotland’s homes and businesses, but also export electricity to our neighbours, supporting jobs here in Scotland and the decarbonisation ambitions of our partners.”