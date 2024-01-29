Rising demand for subsea pipeline clamps amid energy security concerns

Amid escalating concerns about energy security and the industry’s commitment to net zero targets, there is a noticeable surge in demand for subsea pipeline clamps and connectors, reports pipeline technology specialist STATS Group.

The company has responded to these growing concerns by introducing the SureConnect™ standardised range, offering mechanical connectors and clamps.

This range enables operators and contractors to conduct planned maintenance efficiently and respond swiftly to emergencies, minimising any potential interruptions to energy supplies.

Andy Norrie, STATS Group Head of Sales and Business Development, Europe, said: “Any interruption to the flow of oil and gas through the international pipeline network can have a significant impact on the energy supplies for millions of people and can result in the suspension of industrial activities.

“It is therefore essential that in the event of an issue, repairs can be implemented quickly and safely with the best possible technology solutions to restore their operation and ultimately energy supply.”