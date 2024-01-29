Efficiency & Environment, Policy

Report: Q4 2023 Global Renewables Market Update

Alfa Energy, together with parent company Edison Energy, recently published their Global Renewables Market Update: Q4 2023

Alfa Energy
Monday 29 January 2024
Image: Alfa Energy

The report is a comprehensive assessment of current power purchase agreement (PPA) pricing developments, policy updates, insights on PPA evaluation, and trends shaping the global renewable energy market.

Download the market update to explore:

  • Global Renewables & Carbon Marketplace
  • PPA Pricing Trends and Project Availability
  • European Renewable Energy Marketplace Trends
  • S. Renewable Energy Market Trends

Click here to download the report.

Webinar: Power Shift – Edison Energy’s Q4 2023 & 2024 Renewables Update

Join Edison Energy for a webinar on 15th February exploring trends shaping the North American renewable energy market, including an ERCOT deep dive, and expectations for 2024 – Register here.

