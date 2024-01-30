Amazon and ENGIE forge green energy pact in Moray West

Amazon has signed a corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) with ENGIE to secure 473MW of renewable energy from the Moray West offshore wind farm in Scotland.

The wind farm, part of the Ocean Winds initiative, is a joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE and is under construction in the Moray Firth region.

The 882MW wind farm is set to generate power in 2024.

The deal supports Amazon’s goal of powering all operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025, five years earlier than initially targeted.

The Moray West project is expected to inject up to £500 million into the local Scottish economy and create over 1,000 jobs during its construction phases.

Lindsay McQuade, Director of Energy, EMEA, Amazon Web Services (AWS), said: “Projects like Moray West will play a critical role in decarbonising Amazon’s operations and the UK grid, with this agreement demonstrating Amazon’s commitment to this ambition.”

Paulo Almirante, ENGIE Senior Executive Vice-President Renewables and Energy Management, said: “The innovative character of this CPPA shows that it is possible to create, together with Amazon, the conditions to achieve the UK objectives of renewables deployment and net zero economy.”