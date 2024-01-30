ScottishPower charity energy tariff faces backlash over high exit fee

Energy company ScottishPower, in collaboration with Cancer Research UK, has introduced a one-year fixed-rate energy tariff named ‘Help Beat Cancer Flexi April 2025.’

While Scottish Power claims it offers savings compared to the current Ofgem price-capped tariff, critics raise concerns about potential long term costs and hefty exit fees.

The tariff, promising a typical annual bill of £1,799, is presented as a cost-effective choice, boasting a £129 saving compared to the current Ofgem price cap of £1,928 for average energy use.

However, industry analysts predict the Ofgem price cap to decrease to £1,620 in April and further drop to £1,497 in July.

Critics, including Fuel Poverty Action’s Jonathan Bean and Simon Francis from the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, have expressed concerns over the high exit fees associated with the tariff.

To exit the deal, customers reportedly face a penalty fee of £150 per fuel, totalling £300.

A spokesperson for ScottishPower told Energy Live News: “Launched on 19th January, our fixed-term contract offers new and existing customers the option to fix their energy costs for a year at a rate 7% below the price cap, based on Ofgem estimates of a typical direct debit dual fuel customer’s average use.

“Every customer has their own individual circumstances and we offer a range of tariffs to suit different customers’ needs.

“A fixed-term tariff can help people plan their energy costs over a set period – especially after the extreme market conditions seen over the last two years – whilst others may prefer variable or time of use tariffs, where prices can change in line with global wholesale prices or depending on the time of day.”

Caro Evans, Director of Partnerships, Cancer Research UK said: “ScottishPower’s Help Beat Cancer energy tariff helps raise money for our life-saving cancer research.

“Scottish Power makes a donation to Cancer Research UK on behalf of the customers who choose this tariff, and we are grateful to them and their customers for supporting us this way.”